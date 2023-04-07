Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel unfazed by Chelsea FC sacking Graham Potter

It was only a matter of time before he got sacked, and it finally happened. Graham Potter is no longer the coach of Chelsea FC after falling to a dismal 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, which left the club languishing at 11th place in the Premier League. Former Chelsea coach and current Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel heard this but won’t shed tears.

“I saw the news very late last night. The timing coincided with my appointment here. I really enjoyed working there and formed friendships for life. But the club has changed a lot, so it didn’t really trigger big emotions in me”, Tuchel said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

The person whom Tuchel replaced, Julian Nagelsmann, was heavily linked to the Chelsea job. The London blues ultimately settled for club legend Frank Lampard (on the interim), someone Chelsea sacked in January 2021 for Tuchel. They would go on to win the Champions League that season; Kai Havertz rounding Ederson in the final. Maybe this is why Bayern signed Tuchel? We need someone who can beat Manchester City in the UCL.