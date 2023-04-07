Jochen Sauer likely to leave Bayern Munich

Things will be shaking up at Sabener Straße as personnel changes are around the corner. It’s not Thomas Tuchel who will be packing up (don’t let Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal loss be the basis of his performance, it’s still early days in his tenure) but campus manager Jochen Sauer, whose contract expires this summer and probably won’t be reupping with the club.

Where will he be going? Well, according to German news outlet BILD (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), he was apparently recruited to work for “Red&Gold Football”, the new joint venture between the Bavarians and West Coast team LAFC whom they recently partnered up with. In any case, Bayern will now start looking for Sauer’s successor when he does leave.

