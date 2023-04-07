Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 39 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg (again!); The bad optics of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Joao Cancelo; A new striker for Bayern?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg are turning into a Rocky-type franchise at this point.

The teams battled in the DFB-Pokal and will now carry the fracas over to the Bundesliga in what amounts to a very key game for Bayern Munich’s title hopes. That game, however, is just one of several talking points to emerge from this week.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg. Tensions should be high after Freiburg’s upset win in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The terrible optics of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Joao Cancelo against SC Freiburg.

Reports say Tuchel wants a new striker.

Why Tuchel’s job is going to get a lot harder in the coming days and weeks.

