Daily Schmankerl: Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to PSG next?; Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United talking to Jeremie Frimpong?; If Thomas Tuchel wants Randal Kolo Muani, Bayern might act fast; Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid?; & MORE!

Is Paris Saint-Germain following the old, “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” adage and trying to line up former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to be its next coach? At least one report is linking the free agent coach to a new gig in Paris:

Julian Nagelsmann looks set to be a sought-after manager this summer following his surprise sacking as Bayern Munich boss in March. The 35-year-old had lost just three games in charge this season but saw his time in Munich come to a premature end with bosses at the German club worried about missing out on a potential treble. French journalist Abdellah Boulma is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier will not be in charge of the Parisians next season. He also claims an imminent sacking is possible and that the French club have made ‘first contact’ over Chelsea for Nagelsmann.

Could Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leave his club for Real Madrid? At least one source is reporting that there have already been talks between the two parties:

Real Madrid have identified Jurgen Klopp as their preferred target to replace Carlo Ancelotti. Informal talks have already taken place with the Liverpool boss, who believes it is the right time for him to leave Anfield after a tricky season.

At one point, Bayern Munich was rumored to have interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and now it appears that the Bavarians are at least keeping one eye on the transfer developments with the Dutchman.

Manchester United and FC Barcelona are in the mix for Frimpong, but Fabrizio Romano says that Bayern Munich has also held talks with his agent. For now, however, Bayern Munich is focused on trying to figure out if it wants to make a long-term play for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo:

Not just Manchester United. Understand FC Bayern and Barcelona have also had direct meetings with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert #transfers



Bayern priority is to decide on Cancelo in May; Barça situation unclear due to FFP.



Frimpong, on #MUFC list since October.

Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg are turning into a Rocky-type franchise at this point.

The teams battled in the DFB-Pokal and will now carry the fracas over to the Bundesliga in what amounts to a very key game for Bayern Munich’s title hopes. That game, however, is just one of several talking points to emerge from this week.

Let’s dig in. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview of the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg. Tensions should be high after Freiburg’s upset win in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

The terrible optics of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Joao Cancelo against SC Freiburg.

Reports say Tuchel wants a new striker.

Why Tuchel’s job is going to get a lot harder in the coming days and weeks.

It looks like Bayern Munich II striker Grant-Leon Ranos wants to leave the club this summer:

FCB II striker Grant-Leon Ranos (19) is unwilling to extend his contract (expires this summer) and is set to leave the club. Bayern would like to keep him, but can't offer him a higher perspective than Regionalliga. Ranos wants to play at a higher level

Ranos has 20 goals and eight assists in 30 games across all competitions this season.

According to a report from The Independent, Antonio Conte could be a candidate for the manager job at Chelsea FC:

While Frank Lampard will take interim charge of Chelsea, the Blues could make a sensational swoop to bring in another ex-manager, Antonio Conte, as their new permanent manager.

Meanwhile, The Guardian is reporting that Bayer Leverkusen boss — and ex-Bayern Munich midfielder — Xabi Alonso might be in the running:

Another new contender to take over at Stamford Bridge is former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sport Bild journalists, Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, if Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel wants Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani, the club needs to act quickly:

Bayern are aware that Randal Kolo Muani could well imagine a move to Munich. Now everything depends on what Thomas Tuchel wants. If Kolo Muani is a target for the coach, then Bayern could make their move. Manchester United are interested.

Bayern Munich met SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal in what will be the first of two matches between the clubs in a four-day span. The Bavarians were stunned late in a 2-1 loss that was ultimately decided on a crazy turn of events that occurred after a yellow card to Sadio Mané, a handball on Jamal Musiala, a converted penalty kick by Lucas Höler, and a lot of crushed dreams for Bayern Munich fans.

SC Freiburg was determined to not give up anything easy and Bayern Munich had its patience tested, but offered no solutions. This is what we have on tap for this show: