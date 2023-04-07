Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel not ready to give up on Sadio Mané

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has seen enough of ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mané to know that German fans have not seen the best of the Senegal international.

“I know him well from England. There’s no question that Sadio is an absolute top player. He scored 20, 30 goals every year for Liverpool and was an absolute key player there. His quality is beyond any doubt. Even at his age, it always takes time to acclimate after a change of clubs. That can take time. There’s no doubt about his quality and what it can bring us. It’s about trust and patience so he can get back into the rhythm. A goal usually helps the confidence,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel’s choice of formation will have a direct effect on just how many opportunities Mané might get. The competition on the wing, in the attacking midfield, and at striker is intense with many players being able to float through variations of each position depending on what formation is being played.

While it would not be shocking to see Mané turn his season around, it is also not out of the realm of possibility that his chances to prove his mettle are few and far between given just how much attacking talent the team has in its arsenal.

After another lackluster performance against SC Freiburg, Mané was asked about whether or not the “Mané from Liverpool” would be seen at Bayern Munich, the player clearly thinks he will get back on track: