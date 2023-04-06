Report: Thomas Tuchel wants a new striker for Bayern Munich

So much for those reports stating that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was solely focused on this season.

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel has already identified the club’s most pressing need — a new striker:

Thomas Tuchel is also of the opinion that Bayern needs a new #9 in the summer. Although Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been doing well this season, going with him as the only striker in the team next season would be naive.

You might ask what options are on the table for Bayern Munich. Well, Holzner’s report had that info as well:

Victor Osimhen was briefly discussed at Säbener Straße last summer. The Nigerian striker, along with Randal Kolo Muani are being observed closely with a view to this summer. Harry Kane is still a candidate, but it remains to be seen whether a move is realistic.

The reality of the situation is that there really was no “Post-Robert Lewandowski” Plan. Sadio Mane, Thomas Müller, and even Choupo-Moting are not the men for the short-term or the long-term to usurp the center-forward position.

To get a star quality striker, however, will cost money. Bayern Munich will likely have to decide just how much it wants a new focal point for its attack and how many euros it is willing to spend to make it happen.