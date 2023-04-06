Kai Havertz talks Chelsea future amid Bayern Munich links

Chelsea FC forward Kai Havertz took some time to talk about his future in England. The former Leverkusen star is still young but has had an uneven time in London, and the transfer rumor and speculation mill has linked him with a move back to Germany with the Rekordmeister, Bayern Munich.

But for now, Havertz is downplaying the noise.

“It’s been a long time [since Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić texted]”, Havertz said on a recent podcast (via @iMiaSanMia). “We had contact before my move to Chelsea. But not anymore after that.

“I still have a 2-year contract, I don’t have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans.”

2022/23 hasn’t been a kind year for Chelsea. It began with a September sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who has now wound up at Bayern Munich. And the eleventh-place Blues are coming off the recent sacking of Tuchel’s replacement, Graham Potter. As if that’s not enough, Chelsea are now reportedly in talks with Bayern’s freshly-sacked Julian Nagelsmann.

In the meantime, Chelsea still have a season to save. They’re awfully far out from the European spots and it’s already April — meaning their likely only path back to the Champions League next season is by winning this year’s. Never say never! Havertz scored the winning goal over Manchester City in the UCL Final in his first season there.

“At the moment we’re still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again,” Havertz added. “Football is very fast paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

As for the summer transfer window: Transfermarkt’s Stefan Bienkowski thinks that the Bavarians will be in on the German star:

Havertz is rated a cool €60m by Transfermarkt currently, a small step down from his sensational fee in moving to England several years ago. Would Bayern really commit the funds to try the Havertz-Tuchel constellation again in order to address their needs at the striker position? Or would the move — as Bienkowski suggests — simply be a matter of securing a young German star and trusting that he’ll at least figure out one position or another later?

For now, just as much as Havertz has a few weeks to see how his season will go, Bayern have a lot of wait-and-see to do themselves. How glaring will the striker need prove to be? Can Sadio Mané or Mathys Tel offer hope of a less traditional future at the number 9? Or will Bayern pounce before the ex-Leverkusen wunderkind has a chance to resurrect his market value into the stratosphere?