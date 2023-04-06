Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has three-step plan for how to move forward

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has a three-step plan to make his mark on the club and lead it into its next era.

In the coming weeks, Tuchel will be assessing how the club can best move forward under his leadership — and also which players he needs for his plan:

Thomas Tuchel has made a 3-step plan to define his tenure: 1- Full focus on the current team and this season 2- Get a complete picture of which players fit his philosophy & which players he still needs 3- Give Bayern his own signature and philosophy beyond this season

How Bayern Munich finishes this season will likely play a vital role in what direction the club decides to go in with its roster this summer. Tuchel is still feeling out who fits where and what each player can do within the framework of how he wants to play.

The coming weeks should give fans an idea of just how much change to expect this summer.