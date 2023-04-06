Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski raves over his time under Hansi Flick

With Bayern Munich tossed out of the DFB-Pokal and the Bundesliga title race tight as ever, many people are looking forward to what Thomas Tuchel can do in the Champions League, especially against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The UCL is what everyone is looking forward to, everyone’s dream. That is what Robert Lewandowski achieved near the end of his Bayern chapter, something he called the best time of his tenure.

“I had my best time at Bayern when Hansi was the coach; we won everything.” Lewandowski said (Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl via @iMiaSanMia). “I realized my dream of winning the Champions League. We simply marched on, regardless of the team we were facing. It was a great, great time.”

It is most unfortunate that Lewy had to endure mediocrity with FC Barcelona down in the Europa League (including getting eliminated by Manchester United) and Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann not getting a proper redemption story after the humiliation of last season’s exit. All eyes are on Tuchel now to deliver.