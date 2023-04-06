 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert! Check out our Postgame Show -- and find out how frustrated we are with Bayern Munich's loss to SC Freiburg!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich Alumni: Robert Lewandowski raves over his time under Hansi Flick

It was this period that he enjoyed the most in Munich

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

With Bayern Munich tossed out of the DFB-Pokal and the Bundesliga title race tight as ever, many people are looking forward to what Thomas Tuchel can do in the Champions League, especially against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The UCL is what everyone is looking forward to, everyone’s dream. That is what Robert Lewandowski achieved near the end of his Bayern chapter, something he called the best time of his tenure.

“I had my best time at Bayern when Hansi was the coach; we won everything.” Lewandowski said (Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl via @iMiaSanMia). “I realized my dream of winning the Champions League. We simply marched on, regardless of the team we were facing. It was a great, great time.”

It is most unfortunate that Lewy had to endure mediocrity with FC Barcelona down in the Europa League (including getting eliminated by Manchester United) and Tuchel’s predecessor Julian Nagelsmann not getting a proper redemption story after the humiliation of last season’s exit. All eyes are on Tuchel now to deliver.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works