Watch: Thomas Tuchel will give his Bayern Munich players space to regroup after DFB-Pokal collapse vs. SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich players walked off the field visibly dejected after a sucker-punch loss to SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals. The defeat marks the end of this year’s treble dreams, and it stings all the more that it was a penalty deep into stoppage time — due to a handball on Jamal Musiala inside the box — that sealed the Bavarians’ fate.

New manager Thomas Tuchel was asked on the air about his players’ flagging spirits after the game and struck a tone of understanding. “No, we don’t use it,” Tuchel said when asked if he would try to harness the anger from the defeat. “We let them be now, and let them calm down; it’s normal that these guys are tough competitors, want to win every match. Same for me.”

Bayern now have a day off before they get back into the grind — a run of games including the Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City. And Tuchel wants his players to use the respite.

“It’s one thing to be frustrated and disappointed, but we need to create and to develop this kind of energy, this kind of rage on the pitch also,” Tuchel said. “Sometimes I have the feeling that we can have a bit more from that on the pitch.”

