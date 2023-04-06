Say what? Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané lauds ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann after alleged rift

One of the more explosive rumors to come out of the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann was the one that detail a screaming match that occurred after Bayern Munich’s Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain between the coach and Sadio Mané.

Here is the background if you forgot:

We have to be wary with news like this, since it comes from Bild and they have a reputation for publishing anything. So, take this next report with a grain of salt. According to this paywalled story, all was not harmonious at Bayern Munich even after the biggest win of the season. Per Bild, Sadio Mane angrily confronted Julian Nagelsmann in front of the rest of the players in the dressing room, after being given only eight minutes in the game that saw Bayern advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They claim that the coach was “intimidated” by Mane’s angry speech, which is why he started the following game vs Augsburg.

True? Not true? Who knows, but the story is out there.

When asked about Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss in the DFB-Pokal to SC Freiburg, Mané had nothing, but nice things to say.

“He was part of the reason why I came to Munich. He will definitely have a future as a coach,” the former Liverpool FC star told kicker’s Georg Holzner.

Whatever the case, Mané’s move to Bayern Munich has not been a smooth one. The high hopes when he arrived have been tempered by reality of a not-so-soft-landing transition. There is still time for Mané to show his true value, but he will have to start stringing together strong performances pretty quickly.

