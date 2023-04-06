Christian Streich, SC Freiburg players overjoyed to finally defeat Bayern Munich on the road

It was probably bad luck to be making note of an opponent’s poor streak before an important game. Certain authors and outlets indulged themselves in mentioning SC Freiburg’s hapless road record against Bayern Munich before Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal quarter-final match between the two clubs, and just like that: Christian Streich and Freiburg threw an upset.

We gathered some player and coach commentary from the visiting victors via FCBayern.com. First, the head coach:

“I’m obviously delighted we won,” Streich said. “We needed a bit of luck. We played with passion and defended well. Our positional play was very good. One goal decided it in the second half. In the end, you just need luck to win here.”

He elaborated in his post-game with ESPN:

Right! Here is the bulk of our @ESPNFC interview with Christian Streich [auf Deutsch] with English subtitles after his Freiburg side's epic win at Bayern. Interesting bit on their game plan.



Big thanks to @raecomm for his help with translation. pic.twitter.com/cN2wHPtRCb — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) April 5, 2023

Nicolas Höfler, who scored the wonder equalizer in the first half: “It’s extremely difficult to win in Munich. We all saw that with Dortmund a few days ago. We worked really hard, Bayern had a lot of possession. We had to do a lot of running. You could see how much we wanted it and believed. It’s just brilliant to score a last-gasp winner from the penalty spot.”

You won’t want to miss that equalizer, a thumping worldie from range in the 27th minute:

As for the man who tucked away the winning penalty in the dying moments of the game, that was Lucas Höler.

“I don’t think it’s quite sunk in. We played well from the start, our tactics were spot on. Then we conceded a silly goal from a set piece, but we all had a good feeling,” Höler said. “So we told ourselves to keep going, a goal can always come. After the equalizer, it was largely about defending. We did that well and, in the end, got a bit lucky.”

A lot of humility from the Freiburg camp after a thoroughly impressive display against the Rekordmeister. They’ll have the chance to duplicate the feat, this time at home, in Saturday’s Bundesliga match between the same sides.

