Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to make shock move for Eintracht Frankfurt star?; Dayot Upamecano campaigns for Randal Kolo Muani again; Chelsea, Manchester United lead on Victor Osimhen; Harry Maguire back to Leicester City?; and MORE!

In what can only be described as a crazy, out-of-nowhere rumor, Bayern Munich has been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada by Relevo journalists Matteo Moretto and Jorge Picon:

Bayern and Liverpool are the clubs who have shown the most interest in Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada, who will be a free agent this summer. Atletico Madrid and other Spanish clubs are monitoring the situation.

Kamada has been closely tied to Borussia Dortmund of late, so there should be some natural skepticism associated with this rumor. In addition, Bayern Munich already has RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer slated to transfer in this summer. It seems unlikely that Bayern Munich would be looking to add two midfielders during the summer transfer window.

It seems like Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano would not mind adding yet another French player to the squad — his good buddy from Eintracht Frankfurt, Randal Kolo Muani:

Would there still be space for your friend Randal Kolo Muani in this top team? Upamecano: “(grins) I don’t know. But why not? All I can say is that Kolo is a great player with a great mentality.”

This is not even the first time Upamecano has intimated his desire for Bayern to bring in Kolo Muani.

Bayern Munich met SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal in what will be the first of two matches between the clubs in a four-day span. The Bavarians were stunned late in a 2-1 loss that was ultimately decided on a crazy turn of events that occurred after a yellow card to Sadio Mané, a handball on Jamal Musiala, a converted penalty kick by Lucas Höler, and a lot of crushed dreams for Bayern Munich fans.

SC Freiburg was determined to not give up anything easy and Bayern Munich had its patience tested, but offered no solutions. This is what we have on tap for this show:

A look at the scoring breakdown and why it was clear early on that Bayern Munich had its work cut out.

Why this match was so frustrating and how it looked like a game we have seen a million times before with this team.

Assessing Tuchel’s second game at the helm of Bayern Munich — what went wrong and why we should put the brakes on his coronation as King of Bavaria.

Why this was so painful for me to watch!

Niclas Füllkrug seems set on leaving Werder Bremen this summer:

Niclas Füllkrug has apparently made a decision about his future. As reported by Sky , the striker wants to leave Werder Bremen in the summer. Accordingly, the consultants of the 30-year-old are already looking for a suitable buyer. The striker’s contract runs until 2025, so a transfer fee would be due. Füllkrug is not thrown off course by the rumors about a possible change. ”I’m totally relaxed there,” said the Bremen attacker in a recent conversation with Sky. “If there’s anything to discuss at some point, I’ll do it. But that will only happen towards the end of the season.” Detailed discussions have apparently not yet taken place. These should follow at the end of the season. ”Because there is currently no reason for me to shift my focus,” said Füllkrug recently about his future plans. Clemens Fritz reacted to the latest report. ”It’s brought in from the outside,” said the head of professional football to the Deichstube portal on Tuesday, adding: “Füllkrug didn’t give us a signal that he wanted to leave in the summer.” He’s fully focused on the final games to achieve his goals and ours. We have agreed that we will sit down afterwards and discuss the future. We are all very relaxed there.”

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after players in all of Europe — and Chelsea FC and Manchester United have become the leaders in the clubhouse for the high-scoring striker:

In terms of other incomings, Manchester United face significant competition in the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Chelsea, who will hope that the striker’s adoration of club legend Didier Drogba will prove beneficial in their pursuit.

Bayern Munich had one hell of week since the last recording of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast.

Immediately after I hit the road for Richmond last weekend, the world fell for Julian Nagelsmann. By the time I hit my destination, Nagelsmann has been fired, Tuchel was linked to the job, and chaos had ensured.

It was completely wild and BFW was here for ALL of it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

What we can take away from Germany’s performance during the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch’s feud with Julian Nagelsmann and why he needs to grow up.

Thoughts on the firing of Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, and why this is a so risky.

What the sudden change might mean for the roster — especially during the summer transfer window.

Joao Felix might be on loan at Chelsea FC, but Manchester United has set its sights on the Portuguese attacker:

Manchester United could make a move to sign Joao Felix at the end of the season once his loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid expires.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could be headed back to Leicester City;

Will the prodigal son return home? Harry Maguire hardly plays a role at Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag. Now the most expensive central defender in the world is apparently opening a door back to the club where the 30-year-old made his breakthrough. As the Sun reports, Leicester City is said to be interested in a return campaign for Maguire. Coach Brendan Rodgers is said to think Maguire would be an asset to the Foxes. Specifically, the report brings a possible loan deal into play. This could therefore also be interesting for Maguire, who would like to recommend himself to the Three Lions with regard to the 2024 European Championship in Germany. Maguire moved to Old Trafford in 2019 for the previous record sum of 87 million euros. This season, however, he is only used sporadically.

So the Thomas Tuchel era starts with a bang. Bayern Munich dispatched Borussia Dortmund with 70 minutes of ruthless efficiency combined with 20 minutes of complete incompetence. 4-2 flatters the opponent because it could’ve easily been 6-0 in the first half itself. Safe to say, it looks like Tuchel has hit the ground running.

