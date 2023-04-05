Jamal Musiala gets heat from Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal loss

Jamal Musiala gave away a penalty in the DFB-Pokal deep into stoppage time and saw Bayern Munich get dumped out of the competition for the third season running. The 20-year-old apparently jumped when the ball went his way which then made contact with his hand, something Tuchel thinks was an unnecessary and crazy risk (via GOAL.com).

“Nowadays you can’t jump in like that in the sixteen. You just can’t do that. You’re taking a crazy risk,” Tuchel said.

The rest of the defenders were also in the firing line of the 49-year-old coach. “We lost two headers before that in the box, in the last minute. You have to put your body in there, be more stable, be tougher. Two header duels, a first ball, second ball, third ball — that’s too much in the box in the last minute. It’s easy”, the former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC tactician said.

This was an extremely frustrating game with an equally frustrating result to boot. There’s no time to dwell on this, however, as the boys go again in the Bundesliga to try and maintain their slim lead over Dortmund.

