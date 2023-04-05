 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann might have sucked “joy of football” from FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski

What was Robert Lewandowski really trying to say here?

Bayern Munchen v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

In an interview with Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski spoke candidly about Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking and what role — if any — that Nagelsmann had in his decision to leave Bavaria.

Lewandowski, of course, was reportedly unhappy with his role in Nagelsmann’s attack and the two allegedly butted heads last season.

“For me (Nagelsmann’s dismissal) was a surprise. The Champions League was going great for Bayern. In the Bundesliga, the way they played wasn’t as they would have wished, but the title was still possible,” Lewandowski said of his old boss’ unexpected sacking.

When asked if Nagelsmann was the reason that he left Bayern Munich, Lewandowski said “No” then went on to pretty much say “Yes” before walking it back a bit.

“No. I just felt at that point that I could lose the joy of football if I had stayed longer in Munich. Of course I still went to work, but rather because it was a duty, not a pleasure,” Lewandowski said. “I didn’t want that feeling, it wasn’t good for the club or for me. I always had in mind that I would play in another league. I was in Germany for a very long time and was curious to learn a new language and develop myself.”

Whatever the case, Lewandowski is now plying his trade for FC Barcelona in a move that has drawn some scrutiny on both sides of the deal. One thing is certain, however, Bayern Munich would love to have the Polish Hitman scoring goals back in Bavaria this season if the option was there.

