Brazzo absolves Thomas Tuchel of any blame in Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal loss to SC Freiburg

There was plenty of blame to go around after Bayern Munich was unceremoniously dumped out of the DFB-Pokal by SC Freiburg.

If you ask sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, however, not one finger should be pointed at new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Nope, don’t even hint that the coach didn’t push all of the right buttons.

“We are very disappointed with the way the game went. It should have turned out differently. That’s very bitter. It has nothing to do with the coach,” Salihamidzic told kicker’s Georg Holzner.

Sure, the players were unfocused and sometimes looked uninterested. Rightfully, they do deserve most of the blame. However, the coach did oversee the whole operation in a game that was not wholly dissimilar to the match that ultimately got Julian Nagelsmann, so what gives?

Well, if you want one tinfoil hat theory on what might be happening, here you go: Players like Sadio Mane and Joao Cancelo have — reportedly — had episodes of pouting or erupting about lack of playing time. There might just be some uneasiness going on in that locker room. When things get tense, it affects everyone. Perhaps, this should be something that fans keep an eye on moving forward.

