Matthijs de Ligt blasts Bayern Munich’s focus in DFB-Pokal loss to SC Freiburg

You would be hard-pressed to find any Bayern Munich players who were happy after the team dropped a devastating 2-1 decision against SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal.

One person who was angry after the loss was Matthijs de Ligt, who assessed his squad’s shortcomings in a frank manner.

“Today, we weren’t good enough. We didn’t create many chances. If you don’t score, you’ll always concede. Bitter to concede a goal like that at the last minute. It’s a pity, I think we always have to play for all titles at Bayern, but we have to look ahead,” said De Ligt (as captured by via @iMiaSanMia). “We have to play much better in Freiburg on Saturday. Today we didn’t have the feeling that we wanted to win the duels. Not everything was at 100% today. That’s why we lost.”

Effort, focus, urgency…those were all aspects of the game missing from Bayern Munich’s performance.

As De Ligt said, however, there will not be any rest for the weary. Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg will do battle on Saturday.

