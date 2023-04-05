Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller pledges support for Jamal Musiala after decisive handball vs. SC Freiburg

It was not intentional, but the handball in the box that was called on Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala was unfortunate to say the least.

With just seconds left in extra time, Musiala let his arms stray a wee bit too far away from his body and Lady Luck found a way to guide the ball right into one his outstretched limbs.

The handball (which was set up by a free kick from an unnecessary foul by Sadio Mané) sealed Bayern Munich’s fate in the DFB-Pokal as SC Freiburg’s Lucas Höler buried the ensuing penalty.

You could feel the air swept out of the Allianz Arena at that moment — and no one felt worse about it than Musiala himself. The bright youngster had one bad moment, but it was game full of missed opportunities and mistakes that led to that specific event.

Neither Musiala’s handball, nor Mané’s foul were at fault for the result, though — that was a total team effort.

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller knows that all too well and has called for the team to support Musiala.

“Jamal needs comfort. I haven’t spoken to him yet. Such an action can keep you thinking. But we win and lose as a team. Last Saturday, we were on the sky, now we are down to earth or even lower. Tonight and tomorrow, none of us will be doing really well,” Müller said after the match (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In football, sometimes there is a fine line between being the hero and the villain. Minutes earlier, Musiala ripped a shot that missed high and wide. If his form was on for that attempt, he would be getting praised. Instead, one mistake has him in the crosshairs of some people.

It’s football...things like this happen — and at least Musiala has Müller in his corner to help him understand that.

Want more discussion on Bayern Munich’s latest DFB-Pokal debacle? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen on Spotify or on the player below:

As always, we appreciate all your support!