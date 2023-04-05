In second game, Thomas Tuchel experiences “huge disappointment” at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich stumbled through another DFB-Pokal and for the third straight year (all with different coaches!), the club was once again eliminated by an inferior opponent, who presented a challenge.

This time around, it was SC Freiburg who made Bayern Munich frustrated beyond belief and sent the Bavarians packing from the tournament.

“Freiburg scored two goals from two shots. I can’t remember another chance for them. We had good moments but always missed something, the last pass, the right decision, precision. They defended very deep and we couldn’t keep putting pressure on them,” Tuchel told Das Erste, (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We took the lead then had two-or-three big chances, especially the one with Thomas (Müller). In the end we only have ourselves to blame. Being eliminated from the quarterfinals at home, of course it’s a huge disappointment.”

The insertion of Sadio Mané into the contest might have played a bigger role than any miss the Bavarians had. Mané scuffled through a couple of fouls, including one that drew a yellow card that set the stage for the SC Freiburg victory. The ensuing free kick eventually hit the hand of Jamal Musiala for a penalty...and we all know what happened from there.

Want more discussion on Bayern Munich’s latest DFB-Pokal debacle? Check out our Postgame Podcast! Listen on Spotify or on the player below:

As always, we appreciate all your support!