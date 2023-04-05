Report: Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann in talks with Chelsea

It has been a while since Bayern Munich sacked their former manager Julian Nagelsmann, in favour of former Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel. Though it has been lesser than two weeks since the sacking was announced, it feels a lot longer than that because of simply how much has transpired.

Nagelsmann has always been an in-demand coach. The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham seemed to always have their eyes on him, since his time at RB Leipzig. The Rekordmeister certainly aren’t the kind to throw money around for anyone, but they wanted Nagelsmann and came in ready with a huge amount. The contract of five years with the fee of €25 million made one thing very clear — the club believed in his vision enough to entrust a massive, long-term project in his hands.

As fate had it, a sudden news leak forced the board to come clean and put forth the formal news of his sacking. It was sudden and unexpected, for both the fans and an unsuspected Nagelsmann who was enjoying a quiet ski vacation. In a flurry, Bayern had gotten out and in two coaches within a day and prepared for two announcements — one for the exit of Nagelsmann and another for the entry of Tuchel.

Much unlike a person after having recently separated from their partner, Nagelsmann did not stay in the icecream tub and pajamas mode for too long. Per the latest report from Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarian has engaged in talks with Chelsea.

News #Nagelsmann: Talks with Chelsea ongoing and positive - confirmed. Things are looking good for Nagelsmann but no final decision. #CFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/dcU6VucGLY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 4, 2023

The talks are reportedly positive and things are said to be looking good for Nagelsmann. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

Chelsea are currently managed by interim manager Bruno Saltor, who took over after Graham Potter’s sacking. The Blues have been on the lookout for a manager for a while now, and by the looks of it, our favourite Vespa-riding-automobile-enthusiast-Bavarian might find himself in the British capital sooner than we think.