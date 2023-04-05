Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show aka Frustrated Incorporated — Bayern Munich 1-2 SC Freiburg (DFB-Pokal)

Bayern Munich met SC Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal in what will be the first of two matches between the clubs in a four-day span. The Bavarians were stunned late in a 2-1 loss that was ultimately decided on a crazy turn of events that occurred after a yellow card to Sadio Mané, a handball on Jamal Musiala, a converted penalty kick by Lucas Höler, and a lot of crushed dreams for Bayern Munich fans.

SC Freiburg was determined to not give up anything easy and Bayern Munich had its patience tested, but offered no solutions. This is what we have on tap for this show:

A look at the scoring breakdown and why it was clear early on that Bayern Munich had its work cut out.

Why this match was so frustrating and how it looked like a game we have seen a million times before with this team.

Assessing Tuchel’s second game at the helm of Bayern Munich — what went wrong and why we should put the brakes on his coronation as King of Bavaria.

Why this was so painful for me to watch!

