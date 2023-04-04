 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SC Freiburg’s Christian Streich hopes to turn the tables on Bayern Munich

Streich is still searching for a win at Bayern Munich.

Sport-Club Freiburg v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

It’s the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, with Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg vying for the chance to march on to the semis. For Freiburg Christian Streich, that will require accomplishing a first: winning against Bayern in Munich.

“We’ve tried all kinds of ways over the years, unfortunately it’s never been enough for a win,” Streich admitted (from Bild, via @iMiaSanMia). “Of course you can fixate on such a negative statistic. But you can also see it as an extra motivation.”

Freiburg are enjoying a fine season domestically and currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga table. A Champions League finish is well within their grasp. Still, cup honors and breaking a bad record make for a tantalizing prize in this Tuesday’s road matchup. It’s not always the Rekordmeister that walk away with the Pokal trophy; RB Leipzig are the current holders.

“If we lose, we go home and everything is the same as always. But if we win it would be a big sensation,” Streich continued. “For Bayern, winning the cup is almost mandatory. That’s why we see this game as something extraordinary and will be going to Munich with a lot of motivation.”

This is the kind of x-factor that can bring out the best in the underdogs. Bayern will have to face Freiburg twice in a row this week before their UCL clash against Manchester City — and would do well to not overlook either of them.

