Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: Gamethread and Live Blog

Having already won the DFB Pokal once in his career, Thomas Tuchel is tasked with doing it again. Ironically, he’s now in charge of the same team that he denied in the semi finals all those years ago. Bayern Munich expect trophies from their new coach, so winning here will be crucial to keeping the season on track.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the main source of concern heading into the game. The Cameroonian is still in great form, but he’s been suffering from a back injury for weeks now and a knock ruled him out of the final team training session on Monday. While Tuchel assures us it was just a precautionary measure, Bayern face the real prospect of going strikerless in this game.

Thankfully the rest of the attackers got in on the action versus Borussia Dortmund on the weekend, so its not like Tuchel will be totally bereft of offensive firepower. Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Kingsley Coman can all do the job if they have their wits about them. Meanwhile the defense will need to be wary, especially of any errant penalties. This is a knockout game — no second chances.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, DFB Play, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

