Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not in any rush to play Jamal Musiala for a full 90 minutes

Jamal Musiala will have to work hard to playing time under new management.

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

On Monday morning, following the weekend victory over former club Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel had plenty to say about his first match as manager. One topic the media focused on was his plan for rising superstar Jamal Musiala. The young German worked his way through the ranks with both former managers Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann. It seems like Musiala will have to work for minutes under new management as well.

While Jamal Musiala hasn’t been red-hot like he was ahead of the World Cup, there is no doubt he is an absolute world-class talent and on his day, the best offensive option Bayern Munich has. However, Tuchel isn’t in a rush to play him every minute. He only played 20 minutes against Dortmund and Tuchel only promised he would play a half.

Tuchel also mentioned where he sees Musiala fitting into the lineup. “In attack just outside the penalty box. It is a huge pleasure to work with him. He’s also good at winning the ball back. He can play No. 8, No. 10 or on the wings,” stated Tuchel on Monday.

This is no major difference from where he has been deployed already, but hopefully, Musiala can return to his early season form.

