Bavarian Loan Works: Tillman scores a brace, Leitzig gets Leicester out of the relegation spot

We are back with another edition of Bavarian Loan Works after most of Bayern Munich loanees were out on international break last week. The 3. Liga and the English Super League played through the break, so we caught with how those matches went. We also went over a jam-packed weekend that saw a brace from Tillman, a roller coaster of a match for Nübel, and Leitzig helping Leicester get out of the relegation for the first time this season.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel and AS Monaco hosted Strasbourg in league play on Sunday. In a roller coaster of a game, Monaco scored first before finding themselves down 2-1 — the second coming on an own goal. After halftime, Monaco scored three straight goals to take a 4-2 lead. On the day, Nübel made 5 saves and had to overcome a red card and a 90th minute opposition goal to earn a 4-3 victory.

Monaco will take on Nantes on the road on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers came back from international break looking to continue their winning streak when they hosted Dundee United in league play. Malik Tillman started and had a great match — scoring the only two goals of the match. The first goal was in the 38th minutes and the second in the 55th. Both goals came from nearly identical spots — just outside the six-yard box — and had to be shot at a tricky angle. He also put one more shot on goal, completed 91% of his passes, and created five chances for his teammates. Unsurprisingly, he was voted player of the match.

Rangers will face their bitter Old Firm rivals on Saturday in league play.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Manchester United restarted their league play on the road to Newcastle United. Sabitzer started and played the full 90 minutes. He had one shot blocked from inside the box, but like the rest of his team wasn’t very productive on the attack. On the defensive side, he had two clearances, one interception, and five recoveries. Overall, a lackluster day for Sabitzer and Man United.

United will host Brentford on Wednesday and Everton on Saturday, both in league matches.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester played two matches in the WSL since the last edition of Loan Works. The first match went poorly as Leicester travelled to Aston Villa and lost 5-0. Leitzig was only able to record two saves.

On a much better note, Leicester hosted Reading this weekend. Leitzig only recorded one save, but kept Reading to just one goal. The match was level at 1-1 until the 90 + 6th minute when Leicester was able to find a winner. This win gives them 10 points and finally moves them out of the relegation zone for the first time all season. They are now just a point above Brighton — who they will face in four weeks. All points and progress have come for Leicester City WFC since bringing in Leitzig on loan in January.

Leicester City will host Liverpool after the Women’s FIFA international break on April 29.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic came into Vitesse’s match against RKC Waalwijk in the 74th minute when his team was down 1-0. While on the field, Vidovic completed 100% of his passes, including one into the final third, but was not able to create any clear chances for his teammates. He had a shot on goal from way outside the box in the 90th minute. It was heading into the bottom corner, but was saved.

Vitesse will host Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started and played 73 minutes for Regensburg as they took on St. Pauli in Hamburg. He had two shots in the match — one from outside the box that was blocked and one from around the penalty spot that was saved. He also created four chances for his teammates, but none of this was enough to help Regensburg. They would fall due to a first-half own goal.

Regensburg will host fellow loanee, Lawrence’s 1. FC Magdeburg on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was on the bench, but did not make it onto the pitch in Hannover’s 3-1 win over Sandhausen.

Hannover 96 will travel to Hannover on Saturday to face HSV.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started and played 58 minutes for Magdeburg when they hosted Hansa Rostock. He completed 93% of his passes, including nine passes into the final third. He also had a high-percentage shot from inside the box saved by the keeper. He exited with his team up 1-0, shortly before Hansa went down to ten men. Magdeburg went on to win 3-0.

Magdeburg will travel to face Singh and Regensburg on Sunday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

The 3. Liga played through the Men’s international break. Saarbrücken’s first game was on the road against Freiburg II. Cuni started and played 72 minutes. His goal in the 14th minute was the team’s only goal and almost held up as the winner, but was unfortunately cancelled out by second half stoppage time equalizer and the match ended 1-1.

Cuni started the match for Saarbrücken’s match against Waldhof Mannheim. He was not able to contribute anything to the match in the first half. Down 1-0 at the half, Cuni was subbed out. Saarbrücken would equalize shortly after the break and took the lead in the 53rd minute.

Saarbrücken travel to take on FSV Zwickau on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-2 loss at SV Meppen, nor was he for their 1-0 win at home against VfB Oldenburg.

Aue will travel to take on Hallescher FC on Saturday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was on the bench, but did not make it onto the pitch. Cosenza won 1-0 at home against Pisa — who do, in fact, have a leaning tower on the badge.

Cosenza will travel to face Palermo on Monday, April 10.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Torben Rhein was not in the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 1-0 road win against Hartberg. However, for the first time in this long absence, Rhein has showed up on the injury report as having a muscle problem and will be out for “a few days”.

Lustenau will host Altach on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not on the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.

Klagenfurt will travel to Vienna to play Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not on the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not on the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.