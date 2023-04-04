Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Meppen in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Highlights and recap

Bayern Munich Frauen rebound from their Women’s Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal with another domestic win, this time over Meppen. The result keeps the Bavarians at the top of the table, ahead of VfL Wolfsburg, who now find themselves in the same position Bayern had been in all season: waiting for their rivals to slip up.

Franziska Kett earned another start and Lina Magull and Georgia Stanway supplied the goals, both in the second half and the latter from a penalty. Highlights below:

Magull played Lea Schüller through on goal in the first half but the striker wasn’t able to beat the keeper one-on-one. At the end of the half, Stanway returned the favor to Magull, but the excellent slide-rule pass was just beyond her reach.

The breakthrough finally came early in the second half from a cross from Kett, playing down the left wing. Magull latched on for a tap-in, and it was rather smooth sailing from there. A handball in the box gifted Georgia Stanway the opportunity from the spot, and her penalty banked off the left post before sliding in. Bayern had opportunities to add to their lead late, but 2-0 will suffice nicely.

Next up: the DFB-Pokal semi-final, with Wolfsburg coming to town again!