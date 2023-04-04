Report: Marcel Sabitzer’s Bayern Munich chapter most likely over

Bayern Munich’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel has shaken things up in a big way. For players who had been on the periphery under Julian Nagelsmann, there is now an opportunity to make a new impression with the new manager and solidify a place in the squad for next season.

But for Marcel Sabitzer, that’s not likely to be the case. The midfielder is currently on loan in England at Manchester United, and a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau makes it look likely that Sabitzer’s Premier League stay will become permanent:

Marcel Sabitzer is very likely to leave FC Bayern in the summer. The decision has mostly been made. He feels comfortable at Manchester United and gets along well with Erik ten Hag. Sabitzer is unlikely to have a future at Bayern despite the change of coach [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/qT3CefWE3a — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2023

Even if Sabitzer would otherwise have entertained a return to Bayern under Tuchel, his present loan spell makes it a shaky prospect. At United, Sabitzer is collecting minutes and integrating into Erik ten Hag’s squad and setup. At Bayern, he would be back to square one in the summer, without a half season’s example of how much the manager would actually rely on him.

If the Red Devils do pony up for the Austrian, it will be a bittersweet culmination to his Bayern chapter. Sabitzer’s linkup with Nagelsmann, his previous coach at RB Leipzig, offered a lot of promise, and his start to the 2022/23 season in Leon Goretzka’s injury absence was rock solid. But with his career back on track in Manchester, it’s looking like Sabitzer’s future will come down only to whether the two clubs can agree to a fee in the summer transfer window.