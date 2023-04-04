Bavarian Fashion Works: Germany’s women’s national team’s new away kit has been released

Germany’s women’s national team has released their new away strip for the upcoming World Cup, and it’s a beauty.

The kit is dark green in general, although different shades of green are splashed all over the jersey for a kind of tie-dyed look. That may not sound too appealing, but the end result is a fine piece of work. There are also patterns that resemble leaves and tree branches. Gold logos, stripes, and details round off the kit, not too unlike Bayern Munich’s Oktoberfest kit last season. The shorts are black.

Das tragen wir #IMTEAM im Sommer bei der Weltmeisterschaft in Australien & Neuseeland ⚽ Du freust dich schon auf das Turnier? Dann hole dir jetzt unser neues Auswärtstrikot ▶️ https://t.co/q23aElBvVf pic.twitter.com/zPJhUPmsjg — DFB-Frauen (@DFB_Frauen) March 23, 2023

An important point of this shirt is that it portrays the forests of Germany, hence the foliage patterns. More than a third of Germany’s land is covered by forests, including the Black Forest, the Magic Forest, and Bavaria’s own Bavarian Forest, which happens to be the largest continuous woodland area in Europe (at least according to Booking.com). This shirt pays homage to Germany’s woods in a splendid way. It’s not too subtle, but it’s not too gaudy either. Overall, it’s a very hip, trendy design that is sure to please many fans.

Adidas seems to have taken natural hints for its sponsored national teams this time around, with the new women’s away kits taking inspiration from sunsets, coral reefs, the night sky, etc. None look too shabby, but Germany’s is definitely one of the best.

There are no plans for a new home kit release, though. Germany will suit up in the white kit with the thick black stripe down the middle at the World Cup, where they are in Group H with Morocco, Colombia, and (who else?) South Korea..

The kit will be debuted early next month when the DFB-Frauen take on the Netherlands in a friendly on the 7th of April.

