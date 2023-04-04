Despite lack of playing time, Bayern Munich won’t loan out award-winner Mathys Tel...or will they?

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will not consider a loan for young attacker Mathys Tel during the 2023/24 season.

Tel, who is getting spotty playing time in his first season in Germany, is considered a key cog for Bayern Munich’s future and the bosses would like to keep him close for developmental purposes:

News #Tel: A loan in summer is not a topic for the club bosses at this stage. He should become a key player in the future. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/MTdCdzeR3p — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 21, 2023

There is some thought that Tel’s skill-set makes him a strong candidate to be a wing in the future, but he has done most of his work as a striker during his young career. The youngster’s potential has earned him a spot on the NXGN Team, which comprises nine of the world’s best teenagers:

Mathys Tel has been named one of the 9 best teenage talents in world football, receiving the NXGN NINE Award from @nxgn_football @goal pic.twitter.com/6gB7hEGqOQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 21, 2023

With Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the only other center-forward targeted to begin the 2023/24 season on Bayern Munich’s roster as of now, Tel could suddenly find himself thrust into a key role should Choupo-Moting get injured or lose his form.

While there could potentially be some positives that could emerge from a loan assignment for Tel, there would be a certain amount of risk associated with a loan of Tel away as well given the club’s lack of depth at striker.

Thomas Tuchel’s recent appointment, however, could change Bayern Munich’s handling of Tel, however. According to kicker journalists Frank Linkesch and Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the new boss might have a different idea than Julian Nagelsmann has about where Tel might fit on the team next season:

A loan move for Mathys Tel would at least be considered, depending on Thomas Tuchel’s plans with him. The club wants to insure the best possible development for the talented Frenchman.

Whatever happens, Bayern Munich is eager to develop the youngster and not just let him sit on the bench for consecutive seasons.