Bavarian Podcast Works S5E43: Bayern Munich fail to convince versus Hertha Berlin + Does the Bundesliga title race lack quality?

So Bayern Munich managed to squeak past the worst team in the league and managed to score more than one goal for only the second time in the Thomas Tuchel era. While beating Hertha Berlin puts Bayern ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the table, questions will be asked of the coach and the team after the performance we saw in the first 70 minutes. The Bundesliga title race isn’t over, but it feels rather ... lacking.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus talk about the following:

Thomas Tuchel’s latest lineup, and his decisions therein.

A recap of how the game went, and Bayern’s unconvincing chances at goal.

How Joshua Kimmich opened up Hertha Berlin to bring home three points.

The problem with underperforming players at Bayern Munich, starting with Jamal Musiala.

Do guys like Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry deserve to keep getting chances?

Tuchel’s player judgement questioned, especially regarding players like Mathys Tel, Noussair Mazraoui, and Thomas Muller.

Is there a mentality problem with this current squad?

Changing the discussion to the title race — can Borussia Dortmund keep up?

Why has Bayern Munich been so dominant in the Bundesliga?

Should BVB blame themselves for their lack of success in the last decade?

Why are the big Bundesliga teams so inconsistent?

Comparing this current Terzic BVB side to the great BVB sides under Jurgen Klopp.

Is this title race a little lacking in quality?

Will Bayern Munich go on to win the title, or will Borussia Dortmund lose it?

