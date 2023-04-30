Match awards from Bayern Munich’s uninspired 2-0 win against Hertha Berlin

Here are the awards from Bayern Munich’s rather uninspired, but crucial win against Hertha Berlin.

Jersey Swap: Oliver Christensen

Hertha Berlin put their best foot forward and defensively pushing, and the cherry on the blue cake was Oliver Christensen. The Hertha keeper was important in keeping away a lot of the attacking output from Bayern, even when the team were lackluster. Saving multiple shots and going above and beyond, involved in the defense, Christensen was the most important Hertha player today.

Der Kaiser: Noussair Mazraoui

Noussair Mazraoui is THE MAN.

What is unbelievable is the abysmally low number of chances that Mazraoui gets despite having clearly proven himself to be a world-class right back. He is forced to go above and beyond to get a chance despite his reliability and talent. I am firmly convinced the only reason fans will finally notice just how fantastic Mazraoui is because of the absences of Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez, forcing Benjamin Pavard to play centre-back. It is borderline criminal how he was subbed off, having played only around 70 minutes. The attack came dominantly from the right wing today and all credit goes to the incredible passing and crossing from Mazraoui.

Perhaps Joao Cancelo was similarly inspiring, but the Algerian takes home the award today.

Der Fuẞballgott: Joshua Kimmich

In recent times, Joshua Kimmich has been the most vocal expressing any concerns he had about the team and their poor run of performances and take responsibility with regard to the same. However, what often flies under the radar is that he is one of the very few players on the team that commits 100% no matter the circumstance.

Today, Kimmich proved himself to be the best midfielder in the world (though he has done the same for years now!). His positioning, intelligence and work ethic on pitch are second to none. A really notable scene from today’s game was his assist to Serge Gnabry. His vision, the passes and the timing behind it all was otherworldly. In the absence of Thomas Muller, Kimmich pulled the team together and gave Bayern fans a reason to be relieved and to know hope that not all is lost.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

Kinsgley Coman is one of the most important attackers in Bayern currently. As Sadio Mane fails to satisfy expectations and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting remains sidelined, it is Coman with his passion and effort that are carrying the Bavarian attack. Constantly targeted by Hertha defenders, Coman lost possession quite a few times, but that wasn’t the major take away from his performance today. The fantastic goal he scored today is testament to the magic he is capable of creating. Along with Mazraoui, Coman carried the Bayern attack on his shoulders in the right flank. His crossing as always, is a delight to watch. He was a constant threat to the Hertha defense and Christensen with some fantastic shots.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

I know, not surprising at all.

I’ve rambled enough about how important Kimmich and everyone and their mom knows that this man deserves the Ballon d’Or one of these years. He might just give Muller a run for his money with his assists this season!