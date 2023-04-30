Report: Bayern Munich wonderkid Tarek Buchmann set to receive professional contract

There has been little news about it and no open panic in Munich, but the situation of Bayern Munich player Tarek Buchmann has still been uncertain for a while.

The 6’2 center back and current captain of the U-19 team at Bayern has long been regarded as one of the very best talents in the academy and been tipped for a first team breakthrough alongside star youngsters Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović.

Still only 18, Buchmann is tall, incredibly fast, strong, and has the ability to play long passes like a prime Jérôme Boateng. He adds to this a better positional and defensive awareness than most players his age. So what’s the cause of the uncertainty?

It’s simple. His contract at Bayern expires in about two months.

Yes, his contract is up on June 30, 2023 and there had been little to no noise about any kind of extension. There has been little worry in Munich because it has been consistently reported that Buchmann would renew. And yet it hasn’t happened yet.

After a lot of radio silence on the topic, Kerry Hau, as captured by Gabriel Stach, recently indicated that Buchmann is finally set to receive a professional contract soon and, as soon as it is signed, will join first team training. There is no timetable given and there is no new information at all, so it might seem like a whole lot of nothing.

But something will have to materialize before the deadline of June 30. And the closer we get to that deadline, the more worrying this situation is. At least it seems that the renewal is still on the table. Hopefully, the Bayern bosses will be able to get this deal over the line — just as they managed with both Wanner and Ibrahimović.