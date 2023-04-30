Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Gamethread and Live Blog

With the lead at the top sitting at just two points, Borussia Dortmund are at risk of being overtaken by Bayern Munich once again. Europe’s most exciting title race continues as both of the “best” teams in the Bundesliga look out outdo each other in bottling every week.

Thomas Tuchel has no striker. He has lost two of his main defenders. He’s got dissatisfied youngsters on the bench and angry fans in the stands. The only way this could get worse is if German authorities raided Bayern’s offices because of something to do with illicit Russian money (oh wait). Frankly, things are all going a bit loopy at the club right now. However, Hertha Berlin are an even bigger mess, and it’s up to Tuchel to bring home three points this week.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast! It leaves out a few injuries since it was recorded earlier in the week, but it’s still quite relevant. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.