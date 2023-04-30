Does Bayern Munich have no faith in Yann Sommer anymore?

Bayern Munich brought in Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the winter transfer window after Manuel Neuer injured himself. While Sommer wasn’t bad until now, he is likely to find himself on the transfer list as the club might end up using Neuer again.

According to a report from Sky Sports journo Florian Plettenberg via @iMiaSanMia, Bayern are leaning towards selling Sommer because Neuer will be back by next season and the former is looking to secure his spot as Switzerland’s starting goalie for Euro 2024. Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) also reports that Sommer’s performances are being scrutinized by the board.

With Alexander Nübel already on the hunt for another club to play for, that leaves Bayern with only Neuer and long-time understudy Sven Ulreich in net which is not ideal at all. I say Bayern gatekeep Bart Verbruggen; sign him and loan him out or keep him and rotate with Neuer whether the latter likes it or not.