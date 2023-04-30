Joshua Kimmich “convinced” Bayern Munich will win Bundesliga after Hertha Berlin victory

Bayern Munich needed three points against Hertha Berlin and got exactly that during its 2-0 victory over a hapless, last place squad from the German capital.

For star midfielder Joshua Kimmich, it was just a matter of taking care of business.

“I’m firmly convinced that we’ll be German champions,” Kimmich told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The statement came after an frankly uneven effort against the Bundesliga’s worst team. Still, Kimmich likely is correct. Bayern Munich has enough quality to win the league and Borussia Dortmund is doing its best to bottle a gift-wrapped Meisterschale.

For his part, Kimmich had a beautiful lofted assist on Serge Gnabry’s header goal to open the scoring. Later Kimmich was credited with an assist on Kingsley Coman’s goal as well. While it was not the squad’s best effort, it did get the mission accomplished.

”I think it wasn’t bad today. We didn’t concede a counter-attack and didn’t allow any stupid set pieces. In the past few weeks, we would’ve lost our heads — today we didn’t,” said Kimmich to kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

