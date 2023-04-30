Bayern Munich continues to monitor defensive phenom as Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona lurk

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is closing in on a transfer of Croatian center-back Ljubo Puljić.

Just 15-years-old, Puljić is on the radar of several major clubs aside of Bayern Munich, including Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona.

If Bayern Munich is able to close a deal, Puljić would potentially be assigned to the U-17 squad at Säbener Straße:

Bayern are very interested in Croatian centre-back Ljubo Puljić (15). Barcelona & BVB are also following the player. Nevertheless, Bayern have good cards — and if everything goes well — Puljić would end up in the FCB Campus and is a candidate for the U-17s.

If there is one area that has plagued the club in recent years, it is player development. Bayern Munich has failed to really take many players from the youth teams and have them progress to the senior squad.

Even highly-touted players like Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimovic have failed to break into the club’s veteran roster on a consistent basis. Perhaps Puljić can be the player to break the mold.