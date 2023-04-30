Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich will have trouble getting Casemiro from Manchester United; Kylian Mbappe wants Randal Kolo Muani at PSG; Manchester City could land RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol; Chelsea eyeing Achraf Hakimi; and MORE!

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Manchester United midfielder Casemiro were odd to say the least.

True? Not true? Who knows? One thing that Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau knows is that it will not be easy to pry the former Real Madrid star away from the Red Devils:

Regarding a potential Bayern interest in Casemiro, Manchester United have no intention of selling the Brazilian under any circumstances. Coach Erik ten Hag is planning with him – and Casemiro himself is not planning a move.

As much as Bayern Munich might need a player like Casemiro, the club might not actually need Casemiro himself.

I still think Joshua Kimmich should put his ego aside and play the No. 6 the way that it is meant to be played. That would solve a lot of issues.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe wants his countryman Randal Kolo Muani to leave Eintracht Frankfurt and join him in France:

Kylian Mbappé wants to convince Kolo Muani to come to Paris. both Players are in Talks about a possible Transfer #PodcastBayernInsider @PSG_inside @Eintracht @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 28, 2023

Just a couple of months ago, it appeared unlikely that Bayern Munich would still be playing meaningful games at this point of the season.

Now, the team is fight for its Bundesliga life.

Sitting in second place, the Bavarians will have to fend off a hapless Hertha Berlin side, in hopes of not totally burying itself in the league. Let’s take a look at wat we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the Bundesliga standing and the recent form of both teams.

A complete guess at what Thomas Tuchel might do with his lineup for this match.

Some thoughts on how this is all unraveling and why it might not be easy to find a solution.

Manchester City might be building its juggernaut through the Bundesliga.

Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), İlkay Gündoğan (Borussia Dortmund), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Stefan Ortega (Arminia Bielefeld), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), and manager Pep Guardiola (Bayern Munich) all spent time in the Bundesliga.

Now, City could be taking the lead on an acquisition of RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol:

RB Leipzig will be forced to accept a lower bid for centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who is pushing for a move away from the club. Manchester City are leading the chase.

Remember the litany of rumors linking Paulo Dybala to Bayern Munich back when one of his biggest fans (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge) was the CEO? Well, the Argentine attacker is not on Bayern Munich’s wish list these days, but Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid are all eyeing the 29-year-old:

According to a report from Fichajes, Paulo Dybala could be available for a knockdown price because of a clause in his contract. And Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him up in the summer transfer window. Apparently, the World Cup winner will be available for a fee of just €12 million for foreign clubs. But it remains to be seen where he ends up. Real Madrid could certainly use a quality forward like him, especially with Karim Benzema in his twilight years. The French international will need more support next season, and Dybala would be an excellent acquisition.

Fabrizio Romano also recently chimed in with some of the financial logistics for Dybala:

Paulo Dybala release clauses



◉ €20m for Italian clubs.



In case Italian club triggers the clause, AS Roma have option to ‘cancel’ it by activating salary rise from €3.8m to €6m.



◉ €12m for clubs from abroad.



In this case, Paulo Dybala would have the final say. pic.twitter.com/pKrU61SGGJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 27, 2023

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and the events are being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

Chelsea FC and Manchester United are taking a close look at Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi:

Also on Chelsea’s radar is Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan could be sold to spark a squad rebuild, with Manchester United also interested in his services.

Many thought that Hakimi’s best move of the season happened off the field:

In Paris, footballer Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife filed for divorce & demanded half his fortune. She was however informed that "millionaire" Hakimi owns nothing as all assets are registered in his mother's name. Hakimi receives €1M salary monthly but 80% is to his mother's account. pic.twitter.com/a84ZOh4exD — Weird & Interesting (@info_tale) April 18, 2023

In reality, though, it was fake:

A misleading tweet was broadcast thousands of times- saying, the ex-wife of footballer Achraf Hakimi tried to seize his fortune, but Hakimi had already put everything 'under the name of his mum'. His fans rejoiced, except ... it's all fake.https://t.co/ZdsKfuk68D — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) April 26, 2023

Lars Stindl is a player, whose career arc is one to ponder. Always good and often on the cusp of a German national team invite, the 34-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach is headed home.

Stindl will transfer back to his youth club, Karlsruher SC:

Jetzt ist es offiziell! Lars Stindl kehrt nach 13 Jahren zu seinem Jugendverein KSC zurück. #Transfermarkt #DieFohlen #KSC pic.twitter.com/q2DDuQzR1w — Transfermarkt (@Transfermarkt) April 28, 2023

Now it is official! Lars Stindl returns to his youth club KSC after 13 years. #Transfermarkt #DieFohlen #KSC

Stindl did earn 11 caps for Germany, but really became best known for his play with Die Fohlen. Surely, Stindl has enough in the tank to be an effective player for a Bundesliga side next season, but he is headed back to Karlsruher SC to close out his career.

There is something really cool — and fitting — about that.