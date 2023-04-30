Anthony Barry’s celebrated arrival at Bayern Munich from Chelsea FC

The coaching staff is rounding out again at Bayern Munich. After Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal in March, the Bavarians were down most of the backroom staff, and a key assistant to new manager Thomas Tuchel was held up by his parent club, Chelsea FC — a possible Champions League meeting between the two teams still possible at the time.

Since then, Bayern have worked out an agreement with the Blues and brought in 36-year-old Anthony Barry. So without further ado, let’s meet our next interim manager.

Kidding. We hope. But Tuchel’s keeping a good sense of humor about this delayed arrival, too.

“He has just arrived. Finally there’s a good coach,” Tuchel cracked at a press conference prior to the Mainz match (via @iMiaSanMia). “I’m very happy. We really wanted to have him with us. He has a great personality, passion and quality, whether it is details or set piece situations. I’ve not seen such a level before.”

Barry is the latest coach for whom Bayern have had to fork out compensation to obtain — the most recent being Michael Rechner, Julian Nagelsmann’s preferred goalkeeping coach who is still with the club. Prior to that, Nagelsmann’s assistants, now cast out along with him, and Nagelsmann himself commanded fees that went to RB Leipzig.

It wasn’t an auspicious start. In Barry’s first game with the team, the Bavarians lost in woeful fashion to Mainz and let slip their grip on the Bundesliga. So whatever sauce the former Chelsea man has got, Bayern fans will hope it works its magic, and fast.

Barry’s predecessor Dino Toppmöller had excellent relationships with the squad and was working his way towards a head coaching gig before he got let go — so these aren’t exactly small shoes to fill.

Still, at long last, Tuchel has his right-hand man in town. And that’s good news for the Bavarian faithful.