Being “FC Hollywood”, Bayern Munich are no stranger to mild controversies, and none have been more consistent over the years than an insider leaking information to the press. As we all know, Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan for Bayer Leverkusen was found in public media; so was the news of his sacking after he lost that game. Bayern apparently have a long history of leaks to the public, let’s see what happened (via Sport1):

2017 – Brazzo and Thomas Lemar

Bayern’s then sports director Hasan Salihamidzic was confronted with published internals right at the beginning of his tenure. When Bayern discussed a commitment for the offensive at the end of August 2017, it was apparently about Thomas Lemar (now Atlético Madrid). A little later the name was in all the newspapers. According to a report by kicker, Salihamidzic did not know the French. He said he would first look at YouTube to see what Lemar could do.

When sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić first took over his role, he and the rest of the board discussed bringing in a player for the attack. The player in question was apparently Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid, which was neither confirmed nor denied by the board when the mole heard this. Lemar’s name began popping up as Bayern’s next transfer in the media, but Lemar was someone Brazzo did not know then.

