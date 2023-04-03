Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

SC Freiburg have a funny week ahead of them. They stand to become the 2nd and 3rd team to fact Thomas Tuchel’s “new-look but old-school” Bayern Munich side this season.

First up is the quarter-final of the DFB Pokal, a round that Bayern haven’t played since 2020. As last year’s finalists, Chrisitian Streich’s Freiburg side know they have what it takes to go far in this competition. Single-game knockouts introduce tons of variance to an otherwise static formula, and Tuchel’s relative lack of familiarity with the Bayern squad works against him.

Will Freiburg once again advance to the semis en route to another finals appearance? Or will Tuchel prove his mettle once again, after the stern opening test that was BVB?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.