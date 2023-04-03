Thomas v Thomas: Thomas Müller accidentally (?) crashes Thomas Tuchel’s press conference

Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller is known by many to be an exuberant character. The 33-year-old is energetic despite his age and lightens the mood by his antics. He is also infectious when he displays emotion; you’re sad when he is sad and you’re happy when he’s happy. But this time around, Müller went a bit overboard and caused a minor disturbance in coach Thomas Tuchel’s press conference for the DFB-Pokal.

A loud scream could be heard during Tuchel’s presser today. Due to renovation work, the players now have their dining room & lounge next to the press room, and they play darts there. It was Müller screaming: “Jaaaaa. There’s 180!”

A loud scream could be heard during Tuchel's presser today. Due to renovation work, the players now have their dining room & lounge next to the press room, and they play darts there. It was Müller screaming: "Jaaaaa. There’s 180!" [@BILD]

@MusialaErapic.twitter.com/IKTcjTk2AP — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 3, 2023

It turns out that where the players were staying was right beside the press room, and Tommy (the player) did his signature “JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!” battle cry and it was picked up by the camera microphones as they were playing darts. One can wonder who did a 180 on the board, I think it was Lothar Matthäus.

Alas, however, it was NOT ol’ Lothar doing the damage. It was none other than Josip Stanišić, who was the big winner.