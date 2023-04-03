 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Scheduling update Our new podcast episode is running late due to scheduling conflicts. In the meantime, click here to check out our postgame review of the BVB game! We talk about Tuchel's debut, the 4-2-3-1, Thomas Muller, and more!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel previews Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal quarter-final vs. SC Freiburg

Bayern are determined to get back into their Pokal-winning ways.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are keeping busy. Twin dates against SC Freiburg this week (Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal, Saturday in the Bundesliga) will be followed by next Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-finals first leg at Manchester City. It’s a hectic start to life in the Thomas Tuchel era.

The new head coach previewed the upcoming Freiburg fixture at his pre-game press conference, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

“We have a difficult game ahead of us,” Tuchel said. “It’s knockout game that we really want to win. Freiburg is a club that acts as a unit, we’ve seen that over several years.”

Bayern are now in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, having not won since 2019/20. “The DFB-Pokal is a huge competition,” Tuchel added. “The final in Berlin is a big event and we want to be there.”

In terms of availability, a number of important players might miss out. Tuchel gave updates on Noussair Mazraoui (illness for the past two days, missed training), Mathys Tel (rehab) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (missed training due to “a knock”). “As of now, [Choupo] can play tomorrow,” Tuchel said, though the status of the other two are less clear.

“We have so many important games where we need everyone. It’s important that there are fixed automatisms. It’s also important to have leaders on the pitch, especially during a bit of a turbulent time,” Tuchel summarized. “There were a few tough decisions because we had to decide after a day and a half of training. Now the race is on. We’ll need every player. Nothing has been decided in the Bundesliga, we have to keep delivering.”

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg: 2022/23 DFB Pokal full coverage

View all 3 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works