Report: FC Barcelona still pursuing Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard for blockbuster summer transfer

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been excellent this season whether he has played right-back or center-back.

The Frenchman, however, wants to play center-back moving forward. New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel used a 4-2-3-1 with Pavard at right-back against Borussia Dortmund in his first game at the helm in Bavaria, but it remains to be seen if Tuchel will use a back three or Pavard at center-back at all moving forward.

If Pavard does not see any time at center-back in his future, he could be inclined to move on — and FC Barcelona is reportedly ready to offer him a new home.

According to Sport (as captured by ESPN), FC Barcelona are still interested in bringing Pavard to Spain:

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard remains an option for Barcelona this summer, according to Sport. Approaching the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, it is reported that continuity is not guaranteed for the 27-year-old France international. With talks yet to be held on extending his current deal, the Blaugrana have maintained their interest in his signature, and it looks as though they will be monitoring his situation as the opening of the transfer window nears.

There is a catch, however. FC Barcelona might want Pavard as a right-back:

Manager Xavi Hernandez has made the right-back position a priority for his side, and the Camp Nou hierarchy are beginning to craft their shortlist. Pavard is said to be one of the club’s key options, with Villarreal defender Juan Foyth and AS Monaco star Vanderson also being considered.

As far as we can tell with Pavard, he wants to play center-back. The 27-year-old recently intimated as much when discussing former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann with Telefoot (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We learned about (Nagelsmann’s dismissal) like you. We saw the articles, then it was official. I would like to thank coach Nagelsmann and his staff. He did a really good job. He promised me to play center-back in a back three, where I always wanted to play. I wish him the best,” said Pavard.

Per kicker reporters Georg Holzner and Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Pavard has definitely not ruled out a return to Bayern Munich, but Tuchel’s role for the Frenchman could be the deciding factor:

Benjamin Pavard ‘can imagine’ staying at Bayern. Talks have been on hold until now, but will resume soon. Thomas Tuchel and his plans with Pavard will play a big role in the player’s decision.

Tuchel addressed the situation at his press conference earlier today and indicated that he likes Pavard, but does not want to deal with player contract negotiations.

“I don’t want to get involved in negotiations. He’s an underrated player. He can adapt at an extremely high level, defends with big discipline. He’s a top team player. He immediately got my trust and justified it. That should be a clear statement,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

No matter what happens, Pavard’s performance is making him a wanted man and there will be more clubs than FC Barcelona willing to offer him a place on the roster.