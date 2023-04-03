Is Chelsea’s Kai Havertz on Bayern Munich’s radar?

One of the ongoing transfer rumors that has been lingering around Bayern Munich for years has crept back into relevance.

For over four years now, Bayern Munich has been rumored to have interest in Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Kai Havertz. Going back to his Bayer Leverkusen days, Havertz has just about always been linked to the Bavarians.

Hansi Flick was a fan. Julian Nagelsmann was a fan. Now, Thomas Tuchel — who coached Havertz at Chelsea — is also fond of his ex-charge.

Knowing that, the whispers have started to get a little bit louder surrounding Bayern Munich’s potential interest in Havertz, but CEO Oliver Kahn does not want anyone to jump to any conclusions. The big boss says it is way too early to start naming names. When asked directly about Havertz, Kahn sidestepped the question with aplomb.

“It doesn’t make sense to mention any names right now. As I said, our focus is fully on this season and not on future topics. After these two months are over, you can imagine where we’ll turn our focus,” Kahn said during an appearance on Bild TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The recent reports linking Bayern Munich to Havertz definitely have ignited interest in some segments of the fanbase. However, there have also been denials of those same reports put out.

What’s the real story? We might not know until summer.