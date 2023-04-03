 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Thomas Tuchel era starts with a bang! Click here to listen to our postgame review of Bayern Munich's 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund!

Filed under:

BFW Fight Club: Bayern Munich officials involved in heated exchange with Lothar Matthäus

FC Hollywood back at it again.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils Newly Signed Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

If you’ve been aware of the recent happenings at Bayern Munich, you would know that Bayern alum Lothar Matthäus has called out the board for being liars on the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann, especially club CEO Oliver Kahn. Well, Der Titan wasn’t having any of it and shared his side of the story in an interview on BILD TV (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

“(Bayern sporting director) Hasan Salihamidžić and I told the truth about everyone in the process. I don’t know what Lothar says, hears or feels. After his career, Lothar became a kind of chief critic of German football and he’s now doing that on all channels. However, there are limits not to be exceeded. Now he has said that we had trampled on the “Mia San Mia”. To this day I don’t know exactly what he means by that.

FC Bayern Munchen v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Lothar thinks that the club weren’t telling the truth about Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

(Continuation)

“It’s only when you criticize the chief critic himself that you realize he can’t handle it at all and gets carried away to such baseless and styleless statements. That’s Lothar and he probably won’t change either.

“Hasan and I have always told the truth. And these allegations by Lothar won’t change that. And again: There was this leak and we regretted that too. We couldn’t do anything about it. We didn’t want to share this decision with Julian over the phone. Because that would be unprofessional in our opinion. If Lothar would have done it that way, then it’s his business.”

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga
Uli says that Lothar must prove that there is truth in his words
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Former club president Uli Hoeneß also chimed in and said that the former midfielder needs to back up his statements. “I don’t see a problem for FC Bayern, but rather for Lothar Matthäus. He has to prove what he’s saying,” Uli said (from kicker’s Frank Linkesch via @iMiaSanMia).

Current president Herbert Hainer said that it’s all too easy to criticize from the sidelines, away from the events itself. “It’s relatively easy to criticize when you’re on the sidelines. We had lost the top of the table and in two months we lost a 10-point lead over Dortmund. Something can’t be right,” said Hainer (Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch through @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, Lothar isn’t one to go down without a fight and replied to Kahn’s statements by maintaining his stance that the 2001 Champions League winner was dishonest with the situation. “Some people have texted me that he is lying and I also believe that he is not telling the truth,” Lothar retorted (T-Online’s Julian Buhl as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works