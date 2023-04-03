Thomas Tuchel gives verdict on the performance of Leroy Sané in Bayern Munich’s win over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich stomped on Borussia Dortmund 4-2 to let everyone know who the real boss in Germany is. A double from Thomas Müller, a silly own goal by Gregor Kobel, and a fine finish from Kingsley Coman proved the difference.

Leroy Sané assisted Coman’s goal but some thought that the former Manchester City winger had an up-and-down performance. New coach Thomas Tuchel was queried about the 27-year-old’s performance but tried to stamp down the focus on the player.

“I don’t want to talk about Leroy every press conference”, Tuchel declared (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Like everyone else, he had many good moments, but also made 2-3 technical mistakes, there’s room for improvement. The same applies to everyone. It’s mainly up to him, we’ll support him”.

It is honestly tiring to see some players under constant scrutiny (although in some cases it is justified). Tuchel is right, everyone makes mistakes and it will be improved on.

