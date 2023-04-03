Thomas Müller will not get roped into the discussion of the managerial change at Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller was the star of the night as Bayern Munich romped their way to a resounding 4-2 defeat of title challengers Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Tuchel, who coached Dortmund before, oversaw a dominant display from the Bavarians as the Black-and-Yellows fell flat on their face. Midfielder Joshua Kimmich said former coach Julian Nagelsmann played a role in that win, but Müller said he won’t talk about the change publicly.

After the game, Müller told Sky (via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that he will remain tight-lipped on the subject regardless of whether he has an opinion on it or not. “Even if I had an opinion on it, I wouldn’t talk about it here,” Müller said. “The decision was made by the club; it was also justified. Whoever wants to understand it, understands, whoever doesn’t, doesn’t.”

In simpler terms, what’s done is done and that you have to move on. “For us as players, it’s about looking ahead and accepting the situation now,” the 33-year-old attacker explained. “When there’s a coaching change, it basically means that we didn’t put the performance that was expected of us on the pitch. That applies to everyone.”

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Curious about why Thomas Tuchel chose a 4-2-3-1? How did it differ from Nagelsmann’s Bayern? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!