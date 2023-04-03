Daily Schmankerl: Did Bayern Munich try to get FC Barcelona’s Pedri twice?; Hermann Gerland says Mia San Mia feels different these days; Manchester City eyeing Florian Wirtz, Jude Bellingham; Updates on Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani; plus MORE!

Of late, Bayern Munich has been linked to having interest in FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi, but according to former FC Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, it was Gavi’s teammate, Pedri, who the Bavarians initially wanted.

We had heard some rumors about the 2020 pursuit, but there are more details about Bayern Munich’s interest in Pedri in 2021:

After a less than happy time at FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman is now national coach of the Netherlands again - and has now told an explosive story from his engagement in Catalonia. Because FC Bayern was digging hard at super talent Pedri at the time! Koeman has now confirmed what SPORT1 reported more than a year ago. “A week after training with the first team, the club asked me if Pedri wouldn’t play, Bayern were very interested,” Koeman revealed to Relevo. In the summer of 2020, the then 17-year-old had just joined the pros, FCB wanted him there, but rebuffed him. Just like in late summer 2021, when Bayern squad planners Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe tried very hard for the Golden Boy and thus enraged Barca.

It is doubtful that FC Barcelona will let either player leave any time soon, but Bayern Munich does not seem to have a pressing need for midfield depth at this point, either.

Former Bayern Munich assistant coach and current German national team assistant coach Hermann Gerland detailed why he left Bayern without diving deep into the individual disagreements that went down:

Hermann Gerland unpacks! The coaching legend reports on disagreements with Hasan Salihamidzic and the work in the youth departments, which is why he ultimately turned his back on FC Bayern: “There was more talk than training.” “The Mia-san-Mia feeling is different than it was ten years ago. It’s evolving. I didn’t see myself there anymore. I’m very happy that Hansi Flick brought me in back then and that I’ve won so many titles with him. When he left, I left too,” says the 68-year-old. Gerland had wonderful years for 25 years, working under the best coaches in the world and with the best players. “Even if I often argued with Uli (Hoeneß, editor’s note),” he jokes. In the summer of 2021, Gerland left the German record champions and joined the DFB. During the 2022 World Cup he was the assistant coach to German national coach Hansi Flick.

Manchester City is reportedly making contingency plans to replace İlkay Gündoğan, should the Germany international leave for FC Barcelona (or another destination):

Manchester City are ready to replace Ilkay Gundogan with either Jude Bellingham or Florian Wirtz in the event he departs for Barcelona on a free transfer.

Bellingham, of course, has Real Madrid and Liverpool FC also chasing him, while Wirtz has been targeted by FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, and, perhaps, Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich had one hell of week since the last recording of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast.

Immediately after I hit the road for Richmond last weekend, the world fell for Julian Nagelsmann. By the time I hit my destination, Nagelsmann has been fired, Tuchel was linked to the job, and chaos had ensured.

It was completely wild and BFW was here for ALL of it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

What we can take away from Germany’s performance during the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch’s feud with Julian Nagelsmann and why he needs to grow up.

Thoughts on the firing of Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, and why this is a so risky.

What the sudden change might mean for the roster — especially during the summer transfer window.

Ansu Fati’s future is up in the air at FC Barcelona and the young attacker is getting interest from Manchester United, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Newcastle United:

With his future at Barcelona uncertain, Ansu Fati is being tracked by a number of Premier League sides. Manchester United are leading the race for his signature ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City is also in the mix for Fati, too:

Manchester City are also considering raiding Barcelona for winger Ansu Fati after his father hit out at his lack of playing time.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani might be getting a lot of interest on the transfer scene, but Die Adler do not appear ready to let him walk away just yet:

Eintracht DoF Krösche on Kolo Muani’s future: “We have no intention of selling Kolo Muani now. The hype about him is understandable and normal” ⭐️ #transfers



“Another season with us would be good for Randal, we want to continue and not necessarily sell him”, told @sport1. pic.twitter.com/o1s9bE4lvH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2023

Bayern Munich was rumored to also have interest in Kolo Muani, but “fit” might be an issue for the Bavarians (even if he has some of his friends telling him to move to Bavaria).

Inter Milan has been linked to outgoing Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram for quite some time, but now it appears that Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and FC Barcelona could be his primary suitors:

Has Marcus Thuram already rejected a first club? The Frenchman’s contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expires in the summer. It has long been known that the striker will face a new challenge. For a long time, Inter Milan was one of the favorites to sign Thuram, but this is said to have shattered. As Sport Mediaset now reports, the striker is said to have already rejected the Italians. According to information from the medium, the 25-year-old will soon announce his decision on how he will shape his near future. In addition to Inter Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and FC Barcelona are said to have expressed an interest in Thuram. It has not yet been revealed who will be in the running for him.

So the Thomas Tuchel era starts with a bang. Bayern Munich dispatched Borussia Dortmund with 70 minutes of ruthless efficiency combined with 20 minutes of complete incompetence. 4-2 flatters the opponent because it could’ve easily been 6-0 in the first half itself. Safe to say, it looks like Tuchel has hit the ground running.

Here are our talking points from the game: