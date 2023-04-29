Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With Borussia Dortmund dropping points to Bochum of all teams (besties <3) this weekend, Bayern Munich have a chance to regain top spot in the title race with a win over Hertha Berlin. Usually a game like this would be second nature to the Bavarians, but under the direction of Thomas Tuchel, the German record champions have found wins hard to come by lately.

Scoring is the biggest issue, and it’s not about to get better with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expected to be out once again with a knee injury. Mathys Tel probably won’t start so who does that even leave? Honestly, fans would love to see Tuchel try something different this week (that isn’t a back three). Let’s see if he can cook.

