NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Weekend Warm-up: A roundtable of why things have fallen apart at Bayern Munich and where things might be going!

Hertha BSC v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash against Hertha Berlin right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname and CSmith1919
With Borussia Dortmund dropping points to Bochum of all teams (besties <3) this weekend, Bayern Munich have a chance to regain top spot in the title race with a win over Hertha Berlin. Usually a game like this would be second nature to the Bavarians, but under the direction of Thomas Tuchel, the German record champions have found wins hard to come by lately.

Scoring is the biggest issue, and it’s not about to get better with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expected to be out once again with a knee injury. Mathys Tel probably won’t start so who does that even leave? Honestly, fans would love to see Tuchel try something different this week (that isn’t a back three). Let’s see if he can cook.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Apr 26, 2023, 8:15pm CEST

