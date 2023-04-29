Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel must always wear noise cancelling headphones when his players speak these days

Complaining about playing time is all the rage at Bayern Munich these days.

First-year midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has already made it a habit to air his grievances to the media, but he is not the only one.

Fellow first-year player at the club, Noussair Mazraoui,

Ironically, both Mazraoui and Gravenberch came to Bayern Munich from AFC Ajax, where things must have been a lot better for both players. Either way, manager Thomas Tuchel indicated that he did not see Mazraoui’s recent complaints about playing time:

Thomas Tuchel on Mazraoui complaining about his lack of game time pic.twitter.com/bq7X3NqKyB — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 28, 2023

If you want to read more into Tuchel’s statement, you can ascertain that some of what we previously heard about Mazraoui (underperforming in training) might be true.

Either way, it has become open season to grip to the media for some players. In a way, it could be worse. It was only just a few weeks back that Sadio Mané — allegedly — had a massive blowup with former coach Julian Nagelsmann over his own minutes.

Coaching these days...it requires a lot of patience and maybe a degree in Psychology as well.